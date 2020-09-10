15 detainees dead due to COVID-19: BJMP

A BJMP official speaks with inmates on March 29, 2020. Screengrab from TV Patrol

MANILA - Fifteen detainees have died due to COVID-19, the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology said Thursday.

Some 1,151 detainees have contracted the virus, 918 of whom have recovered and 175 are considered active cases, BJMP chief Jail Director Allan Iral told the House Appropriations Committee.

The bureau has so far released 1,501 vulnerable PDLs, including 560 senior citizens, 909 with illness, and 32 pregnant women, he added.

House Appropriations Committee chair Eric Go Yap, meantime, urged detainees and their family who criticize President Rodrigo Duterte's move to pardon convicted killer Joseph Scott Pemberton to consult their lawyers.

The President had granted absolute pardon to Pemberton just days after an Olongapo court considered him eligible for early release due to supposed good conduct.

--Report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News