11 more overseas Filipinos catch coronavirus, total now at 10,162 - DFA

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Thursday 11 more Filipinos abroad have caught COVID-19, raising the total tally of overseas infections to 10,162.
Cases of coronavirus-related deaths among overseas Filipinos, meanwhile, rose to 768, with 5 new fatalities recorded in the Middle East, the agency said in its latest bulletin.
Meanwhile, those who have recovered from COVID-19 is also up by 31 to 6,413, it added.
"To date, the total number of countries and regions with confirmed cases among Filipinos is now at 75, with a new report from an additional country in the Americas," the DFA said in a statement.
As of Thursday, some 2,981 Filipino patients abroad were undergoing treatment for COVID-19, broken down as follows by region: 300 in the Asia Pacific, 204 in Europe, 2,310 in the Middle East and Africa, and 167 in the Americas.
In the Philippines, the number of COVID-19 cases reached 248,947 Thursday. The nationwide caseload includes 4,066 fatalities, 186,058 recoveries and 58,823 active cases.
— With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News
