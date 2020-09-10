11 more overseas Filipinos catch coronavirus, total now at 10,162 - DFA

Transmission electron micrograph of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, isolated from a patient. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Photo from NIAID

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Thursday 11 more Filipinos abroad have caught COVID-19, raising the total tally of overseas infections to 10,162.

Cases of coronavirus-related deaths among overseas Filipinos, meanwhile, rose to 768, with 5 new fatalities recorded in the Middle East, the agency said in its latest bulletin.

Meanwhile, those who have recovered from COVID-19 is also up by 31 to 6,413, it added.

"To date, the total number of countries and regions with confirmed cases among Filipinos is now at 75, with a new report from an additional country in the Americas," the DFA said in a statement.

As of Thursday, some 2,981 Filipino patients abroad were undergoing treatment for COVID-19, broken down as follows by region: 300 in the Asia Pacific, 204 in Europe, 2,310 in the Middle East and Africa, and 167 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the number of COVID-19 cases reached 248,947 Thursday. The nationwide caseload includes 4,066 fatalities, 186,058 recoveries and 58,823 active cases.

— With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News