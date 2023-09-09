NCRPO firm on drug test result of sacked Mandaluyong police chief

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA (UPDATED/CORRECTED) - The Philippine National Police's National Capital Region Police Office is firm on the positive drug result of former Mandaluyong Police chief Colonel Cesar Gerente, who claimed he yielded negative results in separate tests.

NCRPO spokesperson Lt. Col. Eunice Salas said confirmatory tests should only use the same specimen used in the initial test.

"Earlier nagsalita ang direktor ng and for investigation purposes. Ang tatanggapin na challenge results is yung same specimen na kinuha sa kaniya noong August 24," Salas told Teleradyo Serbisyo.

Salas added that test results in PDEA were not counted, and Gerente tested positive in a confirmatory test.

"We have received his intention the forensics yunit na mayroon na siyang request to challenge the result pero ang inilagay niyang third party PDEA and ang PDEA kasi, hindi siya accredited ng DOH so we are waiting for other third party na sasabihin kung saan ico-conduct ang challenge niya," she said, adding that Gerente allegedly used a different specimen for his PDEA drug test.

Salas maintained however that it's Gerente's right to submit what results he wants to submit.

"Pero for challenging the results, same urine specimen talaga ang gagamitin for it to be admissible," Gerente said. "He has until Monday to challenge the results.

Gerente, along with 25 other police officers, are facing charges, which also include dismissal from police service. Gerente is currently under restrictive custody.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of the story erroneously attributed the quotes to PNP spokesperson PCol. Jean Fajardo. The story has been corrected to attribute the said quotes to NCRPO spokesperson Lt. Col. Eunice Salas. We regret the error.