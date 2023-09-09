Metro Manila, other Luzon areas to experience rainshowers

Pedestrians walk in the rain at an intersection in Manila on April 5, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA - Metro Manila and other areas in Luzon may experience isolated rainshowers caused by a southwest monsoon in the next 24 hours, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

Residents may expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms based on their 24 hour public weather forecast.

Rainfall is possible throughout Northern and Central Luzon, right until September 13, based on the report.

Temperatures reached 34.9 degrees Celsius at 1:50 PM.

Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, and nearby areas may also experience rainshowers over the next few hours, PAGASA said in a separate advise.

