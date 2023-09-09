Japan embassy, PHILAJAMES host send-off reception for 2023 MEXT scholars

The Japan Embassy and the Philippine Association of the Japanese Government Scholars (PHILAJAMES) organized a send-off reception for the incoming 2023 MEXT (Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology) scholars on Saturday.

Approximately 80 scholars will be flying to Japan in September and October to pursue their studies in prestigious Japanese schools and universities.

These scholars represent the six different categories of the MEXT Scholarship Programme, namely: Teacher Training, Japanese Studies, Undergraduate Studies, Research, Specialized Training, and College of Technology scholarships.

Yurie Mukaigawa, a researcher from the Japan Information and Culture Center, explained the nature of the MEXT Scholarship. "MEXT is a Japanese government scholarship owned by the Ministry of Education of Japan. Filipino students who apply can study in Japan. It provides a full scholarship, including round-trip fare, lodging, and a stipend," she said.

Among the scholars are 22-year-old twins Ryan and Patrick Ramos, both of whom were accepted under the Research category and will be studying at the same university. They have been classmates since Grade 7 and share similar interests and hobbies.

Ryan expressed the convenience of being in the same class as his brother. "By applying for this scholarship, we also do it together, reminding each other of the requirements and things like that. We took the same undergraduate and master's courses simply because we have the same underlying interest and goals that we want to pursue," he shared.

Patrick expressed their excitement about the opportunity. "We've never been to Japan before, not even for a vacation. It's like hitting two birds with one stone. I can do research and also get to go to Japan. We've been dreaming about this since we were freshmen," he said.

Meanwhile, Leigh Roque, a college student in Davao, will be pursuing Japanese Studies under the MEXT scholarship.

She shared her excitement about the program, saying, "This Japanese studies program of MEXT is a great opportunity for me to deepen my understanding of Japan's culture and language."

Ambassador of Japan to the Philippines Koshikawa Kazuhiko took the opportunity to highlight the improved sentiment of Filipinos towards Japan. "Approximately 80 years ago, Japan and the Philippines faced challenging times. Today, however, I am delighted to say that the sentiment of Filipinos towards Japan has remarkably improved."

"The exchange of foreign students has played a pivotal role, as Filipinos who have studied in Japan gain not only academic credentials but also cherished experiences and friendships," he said.

"Many of these scholars are actively bridging Japan and the Philippines across various sectors," he added.

For those interested in applying, the requirements can be found on the website of the Japanese Embassy.