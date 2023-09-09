Arroyo on meeting with Robredo: 'We chatted about Bicol politics'

Former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

Former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo on Saturday addressed speculations regarding a photo of her together with former Vice President Leni Robredo.

The photo that made the rounds in social media fueled talks about Arroyo allegedly linking up with Robredo, who lost the race to the presidency against now Chief Executive Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Arroyo is a known ally of current Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio, the running mate of Marcos Jr.

In a statement, Arroyo said she only attended a social dinner with Robredo.

"I recently had a social dinner with former Vice President Leni Robredo and mutual friends from Bicol," said the now House Deputy Speaker.

"We chatted about Bicol politics." - with a report from RGb Cruz, ABS-CBN News