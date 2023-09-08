2,018 pass Registered Electrical Engineers, Master Electricians licensure exams

MANILA - The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Friday that 1,218 out of 3,945 passed the Registered Electrical Engineers Licensure Examination and 800 out of 1,490 passed the Registered Master Electricians Licensure Examination given this month.

Timothy Regienald Rongavilla Zepeda of University Of The Philippines Los Baños topped the Electrical Engineers boards with a score of 90.95 percent score rating.

Prince Ian Francisco Cruz of the Technological University Of The Philippines-Manila, meanwhile, topped the Master Electricians licensure exams.

Here are the successful examinees.

RELATED VIDEO