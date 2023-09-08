Home  >  News

2,018 pass Registered Electrical Engineers, Master Electricians licensure exams

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 09 2023 02:04 AM

MANILA - The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Friday that 1,218 out of 3,945 passed the Registered Electrical Engineers Licensure Examination and 800 out of 1,490 passed the Registered Master Electricians Licensure Examination given this month.

Timothy Regienald Rongavilla Zepeda of University Of The Philippines Los Baños topped the Electrical Engineers boards with a score of 90.95 percent score rating.

via PROFESSIONAL REGULATION COMMISSION

Prince Ian Francisco Cruz of the Technological University Of The Philippines-Manila, meanwhile, topped the Master Electricians licensure exams.

via PROFESSIONAL REGULATION COMMISSION

Here are the successful examinees.

