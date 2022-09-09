Commuters line up at the Kamuning Carousel bus terminal in Quezon City on Sept. 6, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Daily COVID-19 infections in Metro Manila may reach as high as 5,000 at the start of October amid low uptake of boosters, the Department of Health said on Friday.

According to DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire, the figures are based on its Sept. 2 projection if the current level of mobility in the capital region remains and no new coronavirus variant emerges.

"We might be seeing around 1,259 to 5,375 cases per day. This may start on October and puwede itong magtuloy-tuloy (it may continue)," she said in a press briefing.

COVID-19 cases may also increase once the country lifts its outdoor mask mandate, the health official noted.

In the government's "PinasLakas" campaign, only 27,907 senior citizens out of 1.07 million target have received their booster shots.

For the general population, some 2,411,073 individuals out of 23 million target have been given their first boosters, data from DOH showed.

The campaign ends on Oct. 8, which marks the first 100 days of the Marcos administration.

But the bright side is the country's occupancy rate for ward and ICU beds is less than 30 percent, which is considered "low-risk," Vergeire said.

Only the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao reported an increase in its ICU utilization rate, in which 11 of its 20 beds are currently occupied, she added.

In the past week, the Philippines logged 17,145 additional COVID-19 cases.

From Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, the country recorded an average of 2,449 daily infections, which is 10 percent lower compared to the previous week.

In total, around 72.7 million Filipinos are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Of the tally, about 18.4 million have received their additional jab while 2.4 million have gotten their second booster shots.

As of Sept. 8, the national COVID-19 tally stood 3,898,882, with 24,032 active cases and 62,206 fatalities.