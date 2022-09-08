Tropical storm Inday slows down over Philippine Sea

PAGASA image

MANILA—Tropical storm Inday has slowed down over the Philippine Sea but is still expected to intensify, PAGASA said late Thursday.

In its 11 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Inday was recently sighted 885 km east of Central Luzon packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kph near the center with 90 kph gusts, while moving westward at 10 kph.

The state weather bureau said Inday remains less likely to bring heavy rains in the country, besides showers caused by its trough.

It cautioned seafarers of moderate to rough seas over the seaboards of extreme northern Luzon beginning on Saturday.

"These conditions may be risky for those using small seacrafts. Mariners are advised to monitor for updates, take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions during the said period," PAGASA said.

The weather agency said Inday is still projected to move generally northwestward over the Philippine Sea before leaving the country's area of responsibility on Monday or Tuesday.

Inday is also expected to develop into a severe tropical storm category within 12 hours "and may intensify further as it tracks the favorable environment of the Philippine Sea."

"The possibility of a rapid intensification within the forecast period is not ruled out," PAGASA said.

