PAGASA image

MANILA – Tropical storm Inday slightly intensified despite slowing down over the Philippine Sea, PAGASA said early Friday.

In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Inday was recently sighted 870 km east of Central Luzon packing maximum sustained winds of 85 kph near the center with 105 kph gusts, while moving westward.

The state weather bureau said Inday is still less likely to bring heavy rains in the country, besides showers caused by its trough.

It cautioned seafarers of moderate to rough seas over the seaboards of Batanes and Babuyan Islands beginning on Saturday.

The weather agency said Inday is still projected to move generally northwestward over the Philippine Sea before leaving the country's area of responsibility early next week.

Inday is also expected to develop into a severe tropical storm on Friday "and may intensify further as it tracks the favorable environment of the Philippine Sea."

Check ABS-CBN Weather Center for more updates.