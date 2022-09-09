Severe tropical storm Inday intensifies

US NOAA/Himawari 8 imagery

MANILA - Severe tropical storm Inday has intensified further and is expected to develop into a typhoon within 12 hours, PAGASA said late Friday.

In its 11 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Inday was last sighted 645 km east of Calayan, Cagayan packing maximum sustained winds of 110 kph near the center with 135 kph gusts, while moving northwestward at 10 kph.

The trough of the storm might continue to bring rains over Western Visayas and the portions of Southern Luzon, the state weather bureau said.

It may also cause moderate to rough seas over the seaboards of Batanes and Babuyan Islands on Saturday.

PAGASA image

"These conditions may be risky for those using small seacrafts. Mariners are advised to monitor for updates, take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions during the said period," PAGASA said.

Inday is still projected to move generally northwestward over the Philippine Sea until Monday before leaving the Philippine area of responsibility early next week.

Check the ABS-CBN Weather Center for more updates.