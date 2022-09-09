Roads in Chinatown temporarily closed for Mid-Autumn Festival 2022



MANILA -- Some roads in Chinatown, Manila will be temporarily closed on Friday in line with the celebration of the 2022 Mid Autumn Festival, which falls on September 10.

The following roads will be impassable to motorists on September 9, from 5:30 PM onwards:

1. Stretch of Q. Paredes St. from P. Burgos Ave. to Ongpin St.

2. Jones Bridge

3. Plaza Cervantes

Vehicles coming from Plaza Ruiz utilizing Juna Luna St. going to Jones Bridge to P. Burgos or Intramuros area shall turn left to Muelle Dela Industria St. straight to Muelle del Banco National to point of destination.

Vehicles coming from Taft Avenue going to Binondo area utilizing Jones Bridge shall use McArthur Bridge to point of destination.

Vehicles coming from Plaza Sta. Cruz using Dasmariñas St. shall turn right to T. Pinpin St. to point of destination.

The formal opening of the celebration for the Mooncake Festival will start on September 9 at 7:30 p.m. in front of the Filipino-Chinese Friendship Arch in Binondo in Manila. Other activities related to the celebration will end on September 10 at 6 p.m.