MANILA — The Philippines on Friday confirmed 2,313 new COVID-19 cases.

The new cases have raised the nation's total tally so far to 3,901,033.

Active cases, meanwhile, stood at 24,300.

The Department of Health reported 43 new deaths, raising the total number of COVID fatalities to 62,249.

On the other hand, the nation's COVID recoveries are now at 3,814,484.

DOH data also showed that of the new cases, 765 were from Metro Manila.

The positivity rate from September 4 to 8 was up at 12 percent.

At least 72.6 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, of whom 18.3 million have received their booster shots.

