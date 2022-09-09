Creative rendition of SARS-CoV-2, displaying 3D prints of the virion and a colorized scanning electron micrograph of a cell (pink) infected with the Omicron strain of the virus (green). Note: not to scale. Credit: NIAID

MANILA — The Philippines has detected 442 additional cases of highly contagious offshoots of omicron COVID-19 variant, the Department of Health said Friday.

The country found 425 new cases of the omicron BA.5, 10 more cases of the BA.4, a case of BA.2.75 and 6 tagged as "other sublineages," latest figures from DOH show.

Of the new BA.5 cases, many are found in Western Visayas (214), Davao Region (146) and Soccsksargen (21).

Meanwhile, BA.4 cases were reported in Davao Region (7), Soccsksargen (2) and Northern Mindanao (1).

Davao Region also had a case of BA.2.75, the DOH said.

These are results of the latest sequencing run conducted from Sept. 5 to 7, according to the DOH data.

While previous "variants of concern" like Alpha and Delta eventually petered out, omicron and its sublineages have dominated throughout 2022.

The BA.4 and BA.5 types have in particular helped to drive a wave of new cases of the disease in Europe and the United States in recent months.

All omicron variants tend to have a milder disease course as they settle less in the lungs and more in the upper nasal passages, causing symptoms like fever, tiredness, and loss of smell.

In the past week, the Philippines logged 17,145 additional COVID-19 cases.

From Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, the country recorded an average of 2,449 daily infections, which is 10 percent lower compared to the previous week.

To date, more than 72.7 million Filipinos are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Of the tally, over 18.4 million have received their additional jab while 2.4 million have gotten their second booster shots.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse