Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at the Cyber Crime Security center in London, Britain, February 14, 2017 (reissued 08 September 8, 2022). According to a statement issued by Buckingham Palace on 08 September 2022, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has died at her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle, on 08 September 2022. The 96-year-old Queen was the longest-reigning monarch in British history. Andy Rain, EPA-EFE

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Friday paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, and described her as a figure of "great dignity" that even Filipinos looked up to during her reign.

In a statement, the President lauded the Queen's dedication and service, saying even Filipinos "developed a great sense of affection for her as a Queen, as mother, and as a grandmother."

"She exemplified to the world a true monarch's great dignity, commitment to duty, and devotion to all those in her realm," he said.

"The world has lost a true figure of majesty in what she demonstrated throughout her life and throughout her reign as Queen," he added.

Information shared to Palace reporters indicated that Marcos will sign the late Queen's book of condolence on Friday at British Ambassador to Manila Laure Beaufils' residence in Forbes Park, Makati.

The British Embassy said the condolence book will be open starting Friday until 5 p.m. as well as from Monday to Friday next week between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

This will be located at the gates of the British Embassy Manila at 120 Upper McKinley Road, Taguig City.

Buckingham Palace announced the Queen's death on Friday, setting in motion 10 days of national mourning and a global outpouring of tributes to her long life and record-breaking reign.

The date of the coronation of her successor, King Charles III, has yet to be announced.

— with a report from Agence France-Presse

