MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Friday lauded the efforts and sacrifices of this year's Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipino awardees, describing them as "beacons of inspiration."

Marcos said the 10 awardees, comprising policemen, teachers, and soldiers, are heroes for the "little things" that they do for nation building.

"Your constant resolve to fulfill and transcend your duties to the best of your ability will exemplify what it means to be true public servants," Marcos said during the awarding ceremony in Malacañang.

"I know as you know that you need no award for the things you do and it is not the reason why you do them. Not for thanks, not for praise, not for honors. You do what you do because you feel the need to continue with your service and you find fulfillment in that," he said.

"You are the beacons of inspiration for our people and our nation," he added.

The recipients of the 2022 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipino Award for teachers are the following:

Junmerth Jorta of Keupiyanan Te Balugo (San Fernando, Bukidnon)

Christine Joy Aguila of Philippine Science High School – Main Campus (Quezon City)

Mark Nolan Confesor of Mindanao State University – Iligan Institute of Technology (Iligan City)

Leonila Dans of University of the Philippines - Manila (City of Manila).

This year's teacher awardees demonstrated the importance of mentorship for learners, most especially during the pandemic, a statement from the Metrobank Foundation, Inc. read.

"Their breakthroughs and innovations are rooted in shaping the future generation," it noted.

This year's 2022 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipino Award for soldiers are:

Technical Sergeant Joel Tuganan PA, First Sergeant of the Delta Company, 33rd Infantry Battalion, 6th Infantry Division, Philippine Army (Radjah Buayan, Maguindanao)

Colonel Maria Victoria Juan NC, Army Chief Nurse, Office of the Army Chief Nurse, Headquarters Philippine Army (Taguig City)

Colonel Stephen L. Cabanlet PN(M), Assistant Chief of Unified Command Staff for Operations, U3, Western Command, Camp Gen. Artemio Ricarte (Puerto Princesa City, Palawan).

The 2022 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipino Award for police officers are the following:

PEMS Rogelio Rodriguez Jr., Investigator, Anti-Fraud and Commercial Crimes Unit, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (Quezon City)

P/Capt. Rosalino Panlaqui, Chief of Police, Jalajala Municipal Police Station (Jalajala, Rizal)

P/Col. Lambert Suerte, Battalion Commander, Regional Mobile Force Battalion – National Capital Region Police Office (Taguig City)

Law enforcement awardees, the Foundation said, have proven their dedication to the armed and police forces, serving as role models for their colleagues.

"Apart from ensuring the nation’s peace and sovereignty, they also fulfill their obligations to keep the population safe from COVID-19," based on the statement.

Each awardee will receive P1 million, a golden medallion, and a trophy, according to the Metrobank Foundation.