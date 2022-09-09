'Mapait para sa mga kriminal': Bato says cops should be more proactive vs crooks

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa said cops should be more proactive in going after criminals amid an apparent spike in kidnapping cases in the country.

On Wednesday, Dela Rosa, a former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, said cops these days do not seem to be aggressive enough in fighting criminal activities.

This, after Philippine Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Lugene Ang claimed there have been 56 kidnapping incidents in the country in the last 10 days.

“Kulang sa asim. Kulang sa arrive ang kapulisan ngayon,” Dela Rosa had said.

Asked about what he thinks should be the right approach toward criminality, Dela Rosa told TeleRadyo, “Dagdagan nila nang konti, parang mapakla, ano ba yung kape na matapang? Mapait, oo, mapait para sa mga kriminal, at sa mga terorista. Hindi matamis.”

(They should be like strong coffee--bitter. Bitter for terrorists and criminals. Not sweet.)

The lawmaker said cops should be more proactive in curbing crime in the Philippines.

“Ang advise ko sa kanila is unahan nila, they must be proactive. At kasi, everything boils down to perception eh. Nung perception ng tao ay ganito, kasi wala silang nakikita kumbaga na agresibong counter-action dito sa mga nangyayari, then sabihin ng tao na parang kulang sa motivation ating kapulisan, parang malamya.”

(They must be proactive. Because everything boils down to perception. If the people see their cops are not aggressive in acting against crime, then they will think their policemen lack motivation.)

Without mentioning the name of PNP Chief Rodolfo Azurin Jr., Dela Rosa said the country’s top cop should encourage his men to work hard.

“Dapat i-encourage niya yung mga tauhan niya na kumilos, magtrabaho. Kung ayaw niyang magpronounce publicly ng kung ano-anong, mga masakit man o ano bang klaseng pananalita yan, yung matapang na pananalita, kung ayaw niyang gawin yan publicly, then he can do it in his own way para bigyan ng instruction yung mga tao niya,” he said.

(He should prod his men to work. If he doesn't want to publicly call out his men, if he doesn't want to use strong words in public, then he can do it in his own way.)

--TeleRadyo, 9 September 2022