Liz Truss, inilatag ang mga plano sa unang speech bilang Prime Minister

LONDON - Sa kanyang unang talumpati bilang prime minister, inilatag ni PM Truss ang kanyang mga plano para sa bagong administrasyon na pinamumunuan ng Conservative Party.

Ito’y matapos matapos makuha ang royal appointment mula sa Reyna na nasa Balmoral sa Scotland . Sa kanyang talumpati noong Martes ng hapon sa No. 10 Downing, una niyang pinasalamatan ang dating Prime Minister Boris Johnson na nagbigay rin ng “farewell” speech Martes ng umaga at saka personal na inihain ang kanyang resignation sa Reyna.

“Let me pay tribute to my predecessor. Boris Johnson delivered Brexit, the Covid vaccine, and stood up to Russian aggression. History will see him as a hugely consequential Prime Minister,” sabi ni Truss.

Photo credit: Ernie Delgado

Handa raw siya sa pagharap ng mga hamon sa kanyang liderato. “I am honoured to take on this responsibility at a vital time for our country,” pahayag ni Truss.

Inilatag ni Truss ang tatlong prayorida ng kanyang administrasyon. “Firstly, I will get Britain working again. Secondly, I will deal hands-on with the energy crisis caused by Putin’s war. Thirdly, I will make sure people can get the doctors’ appointments and NHS services they need. We will put our health service on a firm footing,” saad ni PM Truss.

Palalaguin raw niya ang ekonomiya sa pamamagitan ng tax cuts at reporma. “I will cut taxes to reward hard work and boost business-led growth and investment,” dagdag ni Truss.

Pero may mga Pinoy na hindi kumbisido na kakayanin ni PM Truss na maisalba ang UK economy, partikular na ang problema ng bansa sa tumataas na presyo ng gas, langis at pagkain.

Maging ang mga Pinoy na umaaray sa taas ng gastusin at bayarin ay hindi kumbinsido sa pangako ni Truss.

Para sa mga British-Pinoy na hinahagupit ng inflation na tumaas ng 10.1%, pinakamataas sa loob ng 40 taon, mahirap bilhin ang pangako plano ng bagong Prime Minister.

“I’m not really confident of Conservative Party in terms of leading the UK forward. They are very stuck in their ways and they are quite old money people,” sabi ni Lynelle Gibson, British-Pinoy.

“Hopefully, she can tackle everything especially the high cost of living. Hopefully, she can do everything to help us out,” sabi ni Sroeell Regaspi, taga-Essex.

Si Jess dalawa na nga ang trabaho, kulang pa rin daw ang kinikita dahil sa lumolobong mga bayarin.

“It’s a struggle especially for the working class people. But they don’t understand that. It’s just hard to produce money especially if you are paid minimum wage. It just climbed out of nowhere (bills). It hasn’t happened in 50 years,” paliwanag ni Jess Pascua, taga-London.

Sabi ni Truss ang energy crisis ay a-aksyunan niya sa loob ng isang linggo.

(Kasama ang ulat ni Ernie Delgado)

