

MANILA — A lawmaker on Friday expressed willingness to file a measure that would mandate government offices to allocate a portion of their advertising budget to state-run broadcast media.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles during congressional deliberations for the 2023 national budget recently appealed to lawmakers for more funds for government media.

Baguio City Rep. Mark Go said he would look into "the possibility of filing a bill to make different public institutions" funnel a percentage of their advertising budget to government television network PTV and other state-run networks.

"Ako naman, sabi ko: 'Hindi ba natin puwedeng magkaroon ng mandato itong mga government agencies at mga GOCCs na a certain percent of the budget ng advertising budget nila ay gagamitin sa ating mga government televisions," Go said in a public briefing.

(I said, 'Why cannot we mandate government agencies and GOCCs to allocate a certain portion of their advertising budget to government television?')

"Siguro ang gagawin natin dito, minimum 'yan mga 20 percent ang allocation ng PTV at iba pang mga radio stations ng buong bansa na pag-aari ng gobyerno," he added.

(Maybe we can mandate a minimum of 20 percent of their allocation for PTV and other radio stations run by government.)

Cruz-Angeles' response to the proposal was "very positive," Go said.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Last week, Cruz-Angeles said it was hard to compete with other news networks with limited funds.

State-run media are dependent on advertising sales for salaries. But advertising is affected by PTV's limited audience reach and shortage of funds hampers its digital migration, she added.

"Ang proposal namin gawan po natin ito ng paraan. Pero reality check, it is going to cost if you want a BBC type station, we can actually have 2 pero gagastusan po natin ito taon-taon," she told lawmakers on Sept. 2.

(Our proposal is to make ends meet but in reality, it is going to cost if you want a BBC-type of station. We need to invest in this yearly.)

The Palace official also warned during that budget pitch that government sequestered broadcast firm IBC-13 would shut down by next year unless funded.