MANILA — Inday (international name: Muifa) intensified into a severe tropical storm on Friday morning, state weather bureau PAGASA said Friday.

Inday was 800 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan, packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour near and 115 kph gusts, PAGASA said in its 11 a.m. bulletin.

"Further intensification is forecast to occur until Sunday or early Monday as Inday tracks northwestward over the Philippine Sea," the weather agency said.

Inday's trough or extension may bring rain showers over Bicol region, Quezon, and Samar provinces, said PAGASA weather specialist Raymond Ordinario.

Cloudy skies are expected over Panay Island, Mindoro provinces, and parts of northern Palawan, while Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience generally fair weather, he said.

In the rest of Visayas and the entire Mindanao, fair weather may be marred by isolated rains and thunderstorms, Ordinario added.

Moving northwestward at 20 kph, Inday is not seen to hit land, based on forecast models.

"The hoisting of Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals over any land area in the country remains unlikely," PAGASA said.

It said Inday might leave the Philippine area of responsibility early next week.

