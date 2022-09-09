35 CA personnel to lose jobs starting Sept. 15

MANILA — At least 35 out of the 65 casual employees serving the Commission on Appointments (CA) for years are set to lose their job starting September 15.

Their termination, as stated in their received memorandum last September 1, was “due to budgetary constraints.”

Their copy of the “Termination of Casual Appointment” memorandum, signed by CA Secretary Myra Marie Villarica, was personally handed over to them by the Human Resources Office personnel, according to a group of the affected CA workers who talked to ABS-CBN News.

One of them requested to be named as “Wilson” who, like the others, can no longer sleep at night due to stress and anxiety.

Their current job contract stated that they would serve the CA until December 31, 2022, he said.

“Sapilitan pa pong pina-reeceive sa amin ang memo.. nagulat na lang po ako, dinala na sa amin yung memo.. Biglaan lang po kaya nagulat po kaming lahat,” Wilson said.

Wilson said he doesn’t believe that they are being terminated due to a lack of budget.

“Kaya nga po kami na-extend hanggang December eh ibig sabihin, may budget po… Kung wala na hong budget, pagdating po ng July 1, aalisin na ho kami. Pero nakasama pa po kami sa budget kaya hanggang December po ang contract naming. July to December,” Wilson insisted.

He said many of them are breadwinners, and finding another job is difficult during the pandemic.

“Magpa-Pasko, wala kaming trabaho, kung kalian kailangang-kailangan po. Tapos, nag-pandemic pa. Yung ipon po namin naubos na… para pong iniwan kaming no choice po,” he said.

“Grabe po yung depression po. Ang bigat-bigat po. Marami rin po sa amin yung nagkaroon ng stress, nagka-sanxiety. Yung iba po tulala na, lalo na yung inaasahan lang ng magulang na walang naitabi. Yung isa pa nga po panay ang suka, tulala na… Ako po nalulugas na buhok kakaisip,” Wilson said.

Casual employees are included in the “plantilla” or official roster of the agency, according to Wilson, who has been with the CA for more than three years now.

Save for the “regular” work status, casual employees have benefits, allowances, salary and bonuses, Wilson said.

Wilson appealed to Villarica and Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri to allow them to finish their work contract until the end of the year.

“Kahit sana hanggang December lang po, patapusin man lang ang contract namin. Para po yung matatanggap namin sa December magagamit naming panimula… marami po sa grupo namin, marami po sa amin breadwinner, marami po ang umaasa sa amin… biglaan po talaga, ang hirap pong maghanap ng trabaho ngayon,” Wilson said.

Zubiri, in a text statement, vowed to look into the case of the CA workers.

“I’m not privy to the situation, but I will look into it ASAP,” Zubiri told ABS-CBN News.

Villarica, in a phone interview, said the government’s hiring process is being based on the need for manpower.

But an evaluation of their current workforce, she said, has shown that many of their casual workers for years, do not have specific tasks to fulfill.

“Usually we give them (casual employees) a term. But pag nakikita rin upon review, na hindi na talaga kailangan sila doon, siyempre, it wouldn’t be prudent to use the government fund. Kasi may sweldo yun, may benefits 'yun, malaki rin ang impact noon sa budget ng ahensya,” Villarica pointed out.

Upon her assumption into office as CA head, Villarica with the help of their HR department, reviewed the staffing and services of the commission and saw that many are not doing any work.

“They were not doing much,. Yung iba nga walang mga lugar, walang mesa, walang upuan. So, how they can do any kind of work for the CA… because of that with the review and evaluation, I decided, upon the advice of our HR and admin, we have no more need for these casual workers, and to save government funds,” VIllarica said.

“Also, hindi talaga sila qualified when they were hired… Some of them really do not have the qualifications for working in the CA."

Villarica said they retained casual workers who have been found to be necessary and performing well in the commission.

The CA official ruled out any extension for the affected casual workers.

Funds originally allotted for the salary of their casual workers will be returned to the National Treasury, she said.

“In good conscience I cannot recommend that kasi hindi ko naman pera yun. Siguro kung pera ko pinapasweldo, I might be able to consider. Pero government fund ito eh… Yung hanggang December palagay ko abuso sa pondo ng bayan yun, ko ma-recommend yun. Kahit tanungin ako ni SP (Zubiri),” Villarica said.

She then assured the affected workers that the CA will still give them their unreleased salaries, benefits, and allowances which they can use for their fresh start.

She also advised the terminated workers to take the Civil Service exam and use their eligibility to return to the government as regular employees.

Civil Service Commission Commissioner Aileen Lizada said casual employees, although part of the “plantilla”, can be removed from their work.

She said dwindling funds can be used as a legitimate basis to terminate employees.

“Per Civil Service rules, the services of casual employees may be terminated anytime before the expiration of the employment period when their services are no longer needed or funds are no longer available or project has been completed or performance are below par," Lizada, in a text statement said.

“What can they do is to appeal sa management for humanitarian reasons. Especially na (magpa) Pasko na,” she added.

