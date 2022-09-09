2,467 pass electrical engineer licensure exams

MANILA - The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Friday that 2,467 out of 4,914 passed the Electrical Engineer Licensure Examination given this month.

Felipe Acol Jimenez Jr from Eastern Samar State University-Borongan topped the exams with a score of 94.10 percent. The University of Santo Tomas was the top-performing school in the boards.

The PRC also said that 2,433 out of 3,857 passed the Registered Master Electrician Licensure Examination also given this month.

Kin Basa Amata from Capiz State University topped the exams with a score of 95.00. Sorsogon State College was the top-performing school in the said boards.

The PRC added 64 passed the Technical Evaluation for the Upgrading as Professional Electrical Engineers.

Here are the successful examinees.

RELATED VIDEO