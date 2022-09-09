Two South Koreans wanted for telephone fraud or voice phishing in their home country were arrested in Paranaque City on Thursday.

According to the police's Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), the pair were apprehended at BF Homes around 6 p.m.

Both individuals are subject of an Interpol red notice for allegedly defrauding victims more than 2.8 billion Korean won, the CIDG said.

The two suspects, who are allegedly members of a criminal syndicate, obtained money from numerous victims by posing as bank officials or sellers in a call center.

According to the CIDG, one of the suspects is also believed to be the “underboss" of a criminal group that operates voice phishing call centers in several offices in Metro Manila, "defrauding a total of $3.7 million from 215 victims in just 6 months.”

The pair has been placed under the custody of the Bureau of Immigration.

