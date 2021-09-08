Home  >  News

UPLB grad tops Aug.-Sept. 2021 veterinarian licensure exam

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 09 2021 04:31 AM

MANILA - A graduate of the University of the Philippines Los Baños led the new batch of veterinarians in the country, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Wednesday.

A total of 276 examinees out of 720 passed the Veterinarian Licensure Exam held August and September.

According to the PRC, Gabriel Gonzaga Comota III had a 85.36 percentile rating for the exam.

He was followed by Carmela Marie Bongco Lizares, also from UPLB, who got a 84.52 percent rating, and Justin Joseph Saba Gaña from De La Salle-Araneta University, who got a 83.96 percent rating.

RANK

N A M E

SCHOOL

RATING(%)

1

GABRIEL GONZAGA  COMOTA III

UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES-LOS BAÑOS

85.36

2

CARMELA MARIE BONGCO  LIZARES

UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES-LOS BAÑOS

84.52

3

JUSTIN JOSEPH SABA  GAÑA

DE LA SALLE-ARANETA UNIVERSITY,INC (GAUF)

83.96

4

JAY MART FERNANDO  ORIA

CENTRAL LUZON STATE UNIVERSITY

83.32

5

MONICA ELAMPARO  GACAYAN

DON MARIANO MARCOS MEM. STATE UNIV-BACNOTAN

83.08

6

DONNA MAE NEPOMUCENO  ARRIOLA

DE LA SALLE-ARANETA UNIVERSITY,INC (GAUF)

82.80

7

JOHN VINCENT DELA CRUZ  MEJIA

CENTRAL LUZON STATE UNIVERSITY

82.62

8

IRAH PEARL RUIZ  ACIERTO

CENTRAL LUZON STATE UNIVERSITY

82.42

9

DENVER GARCIA  FRIGILLANA

DON MARIANO MARCOS MEM. STATE UNIV-BACNOTAN

82.18

10

PATRICIA RODA  WILWAYCO

UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES-LOS BAÑOS

82.16

Here's the full list of those who passed both exams: 

