MANILA - A graduate of the University of the Philippines Los Baños led the new batch of veterinarians in the country, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Wednesday.
A total of 276 examinees out of 720 passed the Veterinarian Licensure Exam held August and September.
According to the PRC, Gabriel Gonzaga Comota III had a 85.36 percentile rating for the exam.
He was followed by Carmela Marie Bongco Lizares, also from UPLB, who got a 84.52 percent rating, and Justin Joseph Saba Gaña from De La Salle-Araneta University, who got a 83.96 percent rating.
|
RANK
|
N A M E
|
SCHOOL
|
RATING(%)
|
1
|
GABRIEL GONZAGA COMOTA III
|
UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES-LOS BAÑOS
|
85.36
|
2
|
CARMELA MARIE BONGCO LIZARES
|
UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES-LOS BAÑOS
|
84.52
|
3
|
JUSTIN JOSEPH SABA GAÑA
|
DE LA SALLE-ARANETA UNIVERSITY,INC (GAUF)
|
83.96
|
4
|
JAY MART FERNANDO ORIA
|
CENTRAL LUZON STATE UNIVERSITY
|
83.32
|
5
|
MONICA ELAMPARO GACAYAN
|
DON MARIANO MARCOS MEM. STATE UNIV-BACNOTAN
|
83.08
|
6
|
DONNA MAE NEPOMUCENO ARRIOLA
|
DE LA SALLE-ARANETA UNIVERSITY,INC (GAUF)
|
82.80
|
7
|
JOHN VINCENT DELA CRUZ MEJIA
|
CENTRAL LUZON STATE UNIVERSITY
|
82.62
|
8
|
IRAH PEARL RUIZ ACIERTO
|
CENTRAL LUZON STATE UNIVERSITY
|
82.42
|
9
|
DENVER GARCIA FRIGILLANA
|
DON MARIANO MARCOS MEM. STATE UNIV-BACNOTAN
|
82.18
|
10
|
PATRICIA RODA WILWAYCO
|
UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES-LOS BAÑOS
|
82.16
Here's the full list of those who passed both exams:
