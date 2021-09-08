MANILA - A graduate of the University of the Philippines Los Baños led the new batch of veterinarians in the country, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Wednesday.

A total of 276 examinees out of 720 passed the Veterinarian Licensure Exam held August and September.

According to the PRC, Gabriel Gonzaga Comota III had a 85.36 percentile rating for the exam.

He was followed by Carmela Marie Bongco Lizares, also from UPLB, who got a 84.52 percent rating, and Justin Joseph Saba Gaña from De La Salle-Araneta University, who got a 83.96 percent rating.

RANK N A M E SCHOOL RATING(%) 1 GABRIEL GONZAGA COMOTA III UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES-LOS BAÑOS 85.36 2 CARMELA MARIE BONGCO LIZARES UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES-LOS BAÑOS 84.52 3 JUSTIN JOSEPH SABA GAÑA DE LA SALLE-ARANETA UNIVERSITY,INC (GAUF) 83.96 4 JAY MART FERNANDO ORIA CENTRAL LUZON STATE UNIVERSITY 83.32 5 MONICA ELAMPARO GACAYAN DON MARIANO MARCOS MEM. STATE UNIV-BACNOTAN 83.08 6 DONNA MAE NEPOMUCENO ARRIOLA DE LA SALLE-ARANETA UNIVERSITY,INC (GAUF) 82.80 7 JOHN VINCENT DELA CRUZ MEJIA CENTRAL LUZON STATE UNIVERSITY 82.62 8 IRAH PEARL RUIZ ACIERTO CENTRAL LUZON STATE UNIVERSITY 82.42 9 DENVER GARCIA FRIGILLANA DON MARIANO MARCOS MEM. STATE UNIV-BACNOTAN 82.18 10 PATRICIA RODA WILWAYCO UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES-LOS BAÑOS 82.16

Here's the full list of those who passed both exams: