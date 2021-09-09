PAGASA



MANILA— Storm signal number 1 was raised Thursday morning over several areas in northern Luzon as Typhoon Kiko further intensified, the state weather bureau said.

The country's 11th storm this year, which comes right after Jolina's devastation in Luzon and Visayas, was last estimated 670 kilometers east of Baler, Aurora at 10 a.m., PAGASA said in its 11 a.m. bulletin.

It was packing maximum winds of 195 kph and gusts of up to 240 kph, PAGASA added.

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1, which warns of strong winds prevailing within 24 hours, was hoisted over:

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Northeastern portion of Apayao (Luna, Pudtol, Flora, Santa Marcela)

Northeastern portion of Isabela (Santa Maria, San Pablo, Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan)

On Friday evening, Kiko is forecast to bring heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, and northern Isabela. Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected over Batanes and the rest of Isabela.

PAGASA said it has not yet ruled out the possibility of Kiko's landfall over mainland Cagayan.

"After traversing the Babuyan Islands and Luzon Strait, the typhoon is forecast to turn north northwestward on Saturday evening and may make landfall over Taiwan. By Sunday through Tuesday, 'Kiko' will move generally north northeastward heading towards East China Sea," it said.

PAGASA

Tropical Storm Jolina, meantime, was last estimated 240 kms west of Dagupan City, Pangasinan at 10 a.m., moving west at 10 kms per hour while packing maximum winds of 85 kph and gusts of up to 115 kph, according to the weather bureau.

In the next 24 hours, light to moderate with at times heavy rains are forecast over Palawan, Western Visayas, and Zamboanga Peninsula, PAGASA said.

Jolina is forecast to re-intensify and may reach severe tropical storm category later Thursday as it heads outside the Philippine area of responsibility and towards Vietnam or southern China, it added.

Five fishermen were rescued while 14 others remain missing following Jolina's onslaught, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

"We are closely monitoring the developments of the operations for Tropical Storm Jolina and preparations for Typhoon Kiko," Malacañang spokesman Harry Roque said.

The social welfare department has P442.9 million in Quick Response Funds at its central office, P11.2 million at field Offices in Mimaropa, Bicol, and Western and Eastern Visayas, and another P32.5 million in other field offices "which may support the relief needs of displaced families," he said.

In addition, he said there are at least 12,535 family food packs available in disaster response centers.



Some 2,045 families or 7,602 persons were in 131 evacuation centers as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, Roque said, quoting social welfare department.

"We ask the public to continue to remain alert and vigilant, take precautionary measures, observe minimum public health standards, and cooperate with their respective local authorities in case of an evacuation," he said in a statement.