MAYNILA—Hindi nakalusot sa Commission on Appointments ang pag-akyat ng ranggo ni Maj. Gen. Bartolome Vicente Bacarro, ang kasalukuyang commander ng Southern Luzon Command ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

Kinumpirma naman ng CA ang ad interim appointment at nominasyon ng 39 na heneral at senior officers ng AFP na kasabay nyang humarap sa komisyon.

Naiwan si Bacarro dahil tumutol sa kanyang kumpirmasyon ang pamilya ni Darwin Dormitorio, isang kadete na sinasabing namatay sa hazing o pangmamaltrato ng mga upperclassmen sa Philippine Military Academy noong 2019.

Si Bacarro ang commandant ng mga kadete noon.

Sinabi ni Dexter Dormitorio, kapatid ni Darwin, hindi mabubura ang katotohanan na may namatay dahil sa pagkukulang ni Bacarro bilang lider at decision-maker noon.

"We sympathize with Mr. Bacarro, with his feeling of being unreasonably prosecuted. We are discounting the fact that in his many years of service as soldier his accolades and accomplishment that some of dream of, but this does not change the facts that during his term as commandant of cadets the evil culture of hazing seem to have flourished at the PMA," aniya.

Nanawagan din sa CA para sa pagpapaliban ng kumpirmasyon ni Bacarro si Gerarda Villa, ng Crusade Against Violence at magulang ng isang biktima ng hazing 30 taon na ang nakakaraan pero walang kinalaman kay Bacarro.

Ayon kay Villa, walang natuturuan ng leksyon sa hazing dahil wala pang naparurusahan.

Hindi umano niya sinisisi si Bacarro pero meron aniya itong command responsibility.

Tugon naman ni Bacarro, nauunawaan niya ang dalamhati ng mga pamilya pero nabahiran ng mga akusasyon ang kaniyang reputasyon samantalang naabswelto na siya sa criminal liability mula sa mga naging imbestigasyon.

"For the complaint against me for the violation of the anti-hazing law, anti-torture law and dereliction of duty have been dismissed by the Office of the City Prosecutor Baguio in a joint resolution dated 5 November," aniya.

Dahil kapos sa oras ang CA, ipinasya na pabalikin si Bacarro sa panibagong confirmation hearing sa Setyembre 15.

FROM THE ARCHIVES

