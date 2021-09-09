Commuters queue to ride the EDSA bus carousel at the Monumento station in Caloocan City on September 2, 2021, amid the modified enhanced community quarantine. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - The Philippines on Thursday reported a new all-time high of 22,820 additional COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, as the country continues to battle a wave of infections due to the community transmission of the Delta variant.

The day's cases shattered Monday's record, when the Department of Health (DOH) confirmed 22,415 new cases.

The DOH said they had encountered issues with the agency's data repository system COVIDKaya, but these have already been resolved. Earlier in the day, the agency updated its Wednesday's tally of new cases and recoveries.

The technical issues delayed the agency's announcement of Thursday's COVID-19 figures to 8:30 p.m., from the usual 4 p.m.

The country's total coronavirus infections climbed to 2,161,892, of which 166,672 or 7.7 percent are active.

According to ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido, the number of those still battling the disease is the highest since April 17.

Positivity rate is at 29.4 percent, based on results of tests conducted on samples of 74,706 individuals on Tuesday. This is the highest positivity rate since data became available from the agency, Guido said.

COVID-related deaths, meanwhile, rose to 34,733 with 61 new fatalities.

Recoveries also increased by 12,337 to 1,960,487.

Five laboratories failed to submit data on time.

