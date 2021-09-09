Commuters queue to ride the EDSA bus carousel at the Monumento station in Caloocan City on September 2, 2021, amid the modified enhanced community quarantine. The country breached the two million mark in total number of COVID-19 cases on September 1, after 14,216 more infections were logged according to the Department of Health. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Metro Manila mayors want clearer guidelines on government's granular lockdown policy in the National Capital Region, Marikina Mayor Marcy Teodoro said Thursday.

The capital region was supposed to shift to general community quarantine (GCQ) with alert levels system beginning Wednesday.

The mayors had asked for a copy of the guidelines, which the national government gave at around 1 p.m. Wednesday, Teodoro said.

"Sabi sa'min 'wag muna i-articulate ang guidelines sapagkat pinaguusapan pa ng IATF (INter-Agency Task Force Against COVID-19)," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(They told us not to articulate the guidelines because the IATF will still talk about it.)

The IATF met at 3 p.m. Wednesday and announced the suspension of the new policy, Teodoro said.

"Kailangan maraming ingat ang gagawin at maging malinaw para hindi maulit ang nangyari kahapon na urong-sulong tayo, laban-bawi. Yung kredibilidad pati ng ating policy-makers ay nalalagay sa alanganin," he said.

(We should be careful and clear so what happened yesterday would not happen again--we were back and forth. The credibility of our policy-makers are also put on the line.)

Mayors want the IATF to clarify requirements of when an area should be locked down, Teodoro said.

Among the pre-requisites were the number of COVID cases and the presence of variants, of which the mayors said test results from the Philippine Genome Center arrive late, he said.

Another requirement is the local government's hospital utilization rate, wherein mayors pointed out that some patients in their hospitals were from another locality, Teodoro said.

The city, meantime, continues its vaccination program and has lent excess of its supply to nearby Pasig, according to the mayor.