MANILA – A lawyer who was given the run-around in his attempt to get copies of President Rodrigo Duterte’s statement of assets, liabilities, and net worth (SALN) is now looking at legal remedies after his request for a copy of it was eventually denied.

Atty. Dino de Leon first asked Malacañang for a copy of Duterte’s SALN in November last year but was told to go to the Office of the Ombudsman.

In July, De Leon approached the Ombudsman but in a letter he received Sept. 1, the Ombudsman denied his request.

Responding to a question of whether or not he is confident about successfully making his case before the Supreme Court, De Leon said, “As to whether it’s going to be the Supreme Court or not, we’re still exploring our remedies available to us at this point in time. So maybe what I can say is we will do it in a proper forum which has full jurisdiction about this particular issue.”

“What makes this request different is the fact that, there’s an actual controversy. I’ve made 2 requests and they gave me the chase insofar as this information is concerned.”

“Definitely, in this instance, it cannot be dismissed based the ground that there is no actual case or controversy,” he said on ANC’s “Rundown.”

The Supreme Court in July junked a petition challenging the Ombudsman Samuel Martires’ memorandum circular limiting access to public officials' SALNs, saying there was no actual case.

De Leon said he believes Martires’s September 2020 issuance restricting access to SALNs without the authorization of the declarant has no legal basis.

“The Constitution and the laws cannot be trumped by a mere guideline issued by the Ombudsman,” he said.

The Constitution, the Administrative Code and Republic Act No. 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees all require public officials and employees to submit their SALNs.

The Administrative Code goes a step further, requiring the President, among other high-ranking officials, to disclose their SALNs to the public.

De Leon said said it is “perplexing” that the Ombudsman, the public’s vanguard in the fight against corruption, now seems to be preventing people from getting their hands on crucial information.

“It’s quite perplexing, that the first action of the Ombudsman who’s supposed to be the tanod bayan of the people against corruption, is to actually prevent the people from accessing these crucial information as guaranteed by no less than the Constitution. So we have to ask ourselves, what is the Ombudsman doing? Is he still fulfilling his mandate? Is he still competent?”

De Leon also said he believes the Congress must probe Martires.

“He is an impeachable official and it is the mandate of Congress to take a look at how impeachable officials are fulfilling their functions. To me this is a form of betrayal of public trust.”

“He is not doing his functions as an Ombudsman. Rather, he is acting as the main hindrance for people to be able to promote transparency and accountability to the government,” he said.

