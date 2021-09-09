MANILA - The former government official who headed the procurement of allegedly overpriced medical supplies last year had sought to classify some personnel as confidential employees, Senator Panfilo Lacson said Thursday.

A month after Former Budget Undersecretary Christopher Lao was appointed executive director of the agency's procurement service (PS-DBM), he had written to the Civil Service Commission for the "reclassification of employees as confidential employees," Lacson said.

"Question dun bat kailangan mo ng confidential employes sa isang ahensiya ng gobyerno na nagpoprocure? Diba dun pa lang kitang-kita mo na, parang sabi nga ni Senator (Franklin) Drilon, premeditated plunder. Parang lahat plinano," he told ANC's Headstart.

(The question there is why do you need confidential employees in a government agency that procures? You can see evidence there of, just like Senator Drilon said, premeditated plunder. it's like everything was planned.)

Senators have launched an inquiry into the PS-DBM's procurement of overpriced medical supplies on behalf of the health department last year, awarding some P8.68 billion to Pharmally Pharmaceutical.

The Food and Drug Administration had also "loosened requirements around March or May" to just presentation of license to operate instead of submitting a certificate of notification and application, Lacson said.

"After makapagdeliver na yung Pharmally hinigpitan na naman. Kailangan na ulit yung certificate, certificate of product registration..." he said.

(After Pharmally had delivered the supply, the FDA again tightened requirements. Certificates were again required, certificate of product registration...)