MANILA - Senator Panfilo Lacson said Thursday he was looking into reports that automated election system provider Smartmatic was "compromised."

The senator officially announced his presidential bid on Wednesday.

"There are reports we keep on receiving na hindi di lang naman yung 2019 or 2016 (elections), nagsimula pa ito 2010. Worrisome, bothersome 'yung mga reports na dumadating sa'min that Smartmatic might have been compromised. We’re not concluding, we’re looking into this," he told ANC's Headstart.

"It’s a cause not only for worry but a cause of alarm because if the mandate will not be respected by government, 'yung mandate ng tao di masusunod, malaki ang magiging problema natin (if the mandate of the people will not be followed, we'll have a huge problem)."

Lacson made the remark as he noted that President Rodrigo Duterte, who said he would run for vice president next year, has all the "advantage and resources."

"Hindi lang sa aspeto ng warehousing maraming pwede magkaroon ng intervention and we're trying to piece them together and find out how to correct or check 'yung possible weaknesses dito sa entire election and transmission process," he said.

(It's not only in the aspect of warehousing that there could be intervention and we're trying to piece them together and find out how to correct or check the possible weaknesses in the entire election and transmission process.)

ENABLER?

Lacson again denied that he was an "enabler" of the Duterte administration, saying he criticized and supported government when it was called for.

"It’s unfair to say na earlier on wala akong ginawa at ngayon lang ako nagsasalita," he said when asked about his alleged silence on the drug war, adding that he spearheaded the investigation into the policemen who killed 17-year-old Kian delos Santos.

(It’s unfair to say that I didn't do anything earlier and that I'm only speaking up now.)

He added that the Anti-Terror Law, in which he was a principal sponsor and co-author, was "a good law." Duterte signed the widely opposed measure into law last year as the country battled the pandemic.

"Pag yung good law ni-tie up mo sa bad government perceived to committing abuses then there you go, yung perception nagpepersist yun," he said.

(If you tie up a good law with a bad government perceived to committing abuses then there you go, that perception persists.)

"But if you examine all the provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, makikita natin na napakaraming magagandang pwedeng maidulot para maiwasan (ang terorismo)."

(But if you examine all the provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, you can see it can lessen terrorism.)