Typhoon signals in Metro Manila, Calabarzon lifted

MANILA (UPDATE)—Tropical Storm Jolina (International name: Conson) maintained its strength and was over waters off Zambales province, state weather bureau PAGASA said Thursday.

As of 4 a.m., the tropical cyclone's center was last spotted 145 kilometers west northwest of Iba town, Zambales, packing maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour, with gusts of 115 kph.

It was moving northwest at 25 kph.

PAGASA said the country's 10th storm this year is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility between Thursday afternoon to evening.

"Once offshore, Jolina is forecast to re-intensify and reach severe tropical storm category today [Thursday]. Furthermore, the storm may reach typhoon category tomorrow [Friday]," PAGASA said.

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 was raised over:

western portion of Pangasinan (Anda, Bolinao, Infanta, Aguilar, Sual, Labrador, Dasol, Bugallon, Burgos, Mabini, Agno, City of Alaminos, Bani, Lingayen, Mangatarem)

northern portion of Zambales (San Antonio, Botolan, San Narciso, San Felipe, Cabangan, Palauig, Iba, Masinloc, Candelaria, Santa Cruz)

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains may prevail over Zambales, Bataan and Pangasinan in the next 24 hours, according to PAGASA.

"Under these conditions, scattered to widespread flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are highly likely," the advisory said.

On Wednesday, Jolina hit land in Batangas, marking its 8th landfall. Some provinces in Calabarzon experienced heavy flooding, prompting evacuations in parts of Batangas and Laguna.

Signal No. 1 raised over parts of Cagayan, Isabela due to 'Kiko'

Meanwhile, typhoon Kiko (International name: Chanthu) maintained its strength as it moved over the Philippine Sea.

As of 4 a.m., the center of Kiko was last spotted 785 kilometers east of Baler, Aurora. It is packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kph near the center with gusts of up to 230 kph.

Kiko is moving westward at 20 kph.

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 was raised over:

eastern portion of Cagayan (Buguey, Lal-Lo, Santa Teresita, Gonzaga, Santa Ana, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca)

northeastern portion of Isabela (Maconacon, Divilacan, San Pablo, Cabagan, Palanan)

PAGASA said heavy to intense with at times torrential rains due to the typhoon may be experienced over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, and northern Isabela, while moderate to heavy with at times intense rains may also be experienced over Batanes and the rest of Isabela by Friday evening.

Kiko is also forecast to pass very close to northeastern Cagayan and cross the west of Batanes between early Saturday to afternoon.

"Given the recent southward shift in the track forecasts of Kiko from the previous bulletins, the possibility of landfall over mainland Cagayan is not ruled out. As such, the public is advised to continue monitoring for possible changes in the track forecast in the succeeding bulletins," PAGASA added.

