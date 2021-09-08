Himawari-8/NOAA image

Typhoon signals in Metro Manila, Calabarzon lifted

MANILA—Tropical Storm Jolina (International name: Conson) maintained its strength and was over waters off Zambales province, state weather bureau PAGASA said Thursday.

As of 1 a.m., the tropical cyclone's center was last spotted 75 kilometers west northwest of Iba town, Zambales, packing maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour, with gusts of 115 kph.

It is moving northwest at 30 kph.

PAGASA said the country's 10th storm this year is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility Thursday night.

"Once offshore, Jolina is forecast to re-intensify and reach severe tropical storm category today [Thursday]. Furthermore, the storm may reach typhoon category tomorrow [Friday]," PAGASA said.

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 2 was raised over the following areas:

central portion of Zambales (San Antonio, Cabangan, San Felipe, Palauig, San Narciso, Iba, Botolan, Candelaria, Masinloc)

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 was raised over:

western portion of Pangasinan (Anda, Malasiqui, Bolinao, Infanta, Aguilar, Calasiao, Basista, Urbiztondo, Sual, Mangaldan, Labrador, Alcala, Dasol, San Carlos City, Santa Barbara, Bayambang, Binmaley, Mapandan, Bugallon, Burgos, Mabini, Bautista, Agno, Dagupan City, City of Alaminos, Bani, Lingayen, Santo Tomas, Mangatarem, Villasis)

western portion of Pampanga (Porac, Magalang, Lubao, Bacolor, Floridablanca, Guagua, Angeles City, City of San Fernando, Santa Rita, Mabalacat City, Sasmuan, Mexico)

Bataan

Tarlac

rest of Zambales

Moderate to heavy rains could prevail over Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, and Pangasinan in the next 24 hours, according to PAGASA.

"Under these conditions, scattered to widespread flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are highly likely," the advisory said.

On Wednesday, Jolina hit land in Batangas, marking its 8th landfall. Some provinces in Calabarzon experienced heavy flooding, prompting evacuations in parts of Batangas and Laguna.

Meanwhile, typhoon Kiko (International name: Chanthu) maintained its strength as it moved over the Philippine Sea.

As of 10 p.m., the center of Kiko was last spotted 895 kilometers east of Central Luzon. It is packing maximum sustained winds of 175 kph near the center with gusts of up to 215 kph.

Kiko is moving westward at 20 kph.

PAGASA said heavy rains associated with Kiko may beging affecting northern Luzon by Friday. It may also pass very close to the northern portion of Cagayan province and cross the vicinity of Babuyan Islands between Friday afternoon and early Saturday.

"Given the recent southward shift in the track forecasts of Kiko from the previous bulletins, the possibility of landfall over mainland Cagayan is not ruled out. As such, the public is advised to continue monitoring for possible changes in the track forecast in the succeeding bulletins," PAGASA added.

