Commuters traverse the flooded portion of Zapote Alabang Junction in Las Pinas City on September 8, 2021 due to rains brought by severe Tropical Storm Jolina. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Five were rescued while 14 remain missing following the onslaught of tropical storm Jolina, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Thursday.

The five who were saved were among the 12 fishermen reported missing in Catbalogan, Samar, the NDRRMC said in its 8 a.m. report.

Three more fishermen were missing in Culuba, Biliran and four others were also reported missing in Esperanza, Masbate.

The agency has not recorded any deaths so far.

A total of 19,343 families or 79,062 individuals in Central Luzon, Mimaropa, Bicol region, Western Visayas and Eastern Visayas were affected by the 10th storm to hit the country this year, according to NDRRMC.

Of these, 1,421 families or 6,397 individuals stayed in evacuation centers, while 348 families or 1,470 individuals took shelter outside emergency centers.

The typhoon damaged some 2,900 houses and totally destroyed 158 others, the NDRRMC said.