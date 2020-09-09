Workplace transmission of COVID-19 seen in Zambales, Bataan

The National Task Force against COVID-19 CODE Team visits Central Luzon to get updates on the COVID situation in the region and discuss best practices in responding to the pandemic pic.twitter.com/kRZVjl9ufn — Vivienne Gulla (@VivienneGulla) September 9, 2020

CLARK, Pampanga - The Central Luzon Task Force against COVID-19 is intensively monitoring 12 areas in the region that are considered emerging and special areas of concern over reported coronavirus infections.

These include Masinloc, Zambales and Mariveles, Bataan where cases of workplace transmission of COVID-19 were reported.

“These include the Masinloc power plant in Masinloc, Zambales, and that of the Municipality of Mariveles in Bataan, where the Authority of the Freeport Area in Bataan is located. These areas registered significant increases in the number of cases due to workplace transmission of COVID-19 among its workers,” Regional Task Force 3 Chairperson Director Maria Theresa Escolano said.

COVID-19 policy chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. advised the business sector, local government units, and hospitals in the region to tighten their coordination. He also urged businesses to strictly implement minimum health standards, like requiring the use of face masks and face shields among workers.

Pandemic response deputy chief implementer Vince Dizon, meanwhile, encouraged big businesses in the region to set up isolation facilities for their workers infected with COVID.

“Iyon po ang recommendation ng IATF, na kapag ikaw ay isang halimbawa ay factory, mas maganda na mayroon kang sarili, pero kung hindi mo kaya… kung ikaw ay isang maliit na negosyo lang… i-coordinate lang sa ating mga LGU,” he said.

(That's the recommendation of the IATF, that for example, it's a factory, it's better if you have your own [isolation facility]. If you're a small business, then it should be coordinated with the LGU.)

Other areas being monitored are Balanga City, Tarlac City, Cabanatuan City, City of San Jose Del Monte, Malolos City, Marilao, Meycauayan City, City of San Fernando, Guagua, and Angeles City.

Escolano said the increase in COVID cases in these areas are also caused by community transmission and imported cases.

Data showed that Bulacan has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Central Luzon, followed by Pampanga, and Bataan.