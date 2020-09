MANILA—A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck off Davao Occidental on Wednesday morning, Phivolcs said.

The tremor happened 208 kilometers southeast of Sarangani town at 11:41 a.m., state seismologists said.

It was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 65 kilometers, according to Phivolcs.

The tremor was not expected to cause damage but may spawn aftershocks, Philvolcs added.