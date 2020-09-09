LTO to shut main office on Sept. 10 to 11 after 4 workers test positive for COVID-19

MANILA - The Land Transportation Office said Wednesday its headquarters would be closed on Sept. 10 and 11 for disinfection after some of its workers tested positive for COVID-19.

After undergoing confirmatory RT-PCR tests, 4 workers in the compound from different departments tested positive for the virus, the LTO said.

"Nagkataon na hindi ito isang ospina lang eh kalat ito. Yung possible na pinasyalan nila kailangan madecontaminate ito," LTO chief Assistant Secretary Edgar Galvante said.

(This is not from one office. It's widespread. We need to decontaminate areas that they have been to)

Transactions such as new vehicle registration at the main office is also suspended, it said.

The deadline has earlier been extended even before the two-day work suspension, it said. Galvante said further extension is on the table if needed.

This is the second time the LTO had to shut the main office due to COVID-19 cases.