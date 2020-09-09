IATF to decide on deployment ban on health workers amid requests for exemptions — DOH

MANILA — The Department of Health on Wednesday said it will be up to the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on COVID-19 to decide on whether deployment ban exemptions will be given to health workers with contracts signed as of August 31.

“Pinagusapan 'yan sa IATF nung isang araw. There was this discussion. I think IATF will be coming out kung ano man ang naging desisyon nila through a resolution,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said during a virtual briefing, referring to the call of health workers to exempt those who already have signed contracts as of August 31.

(That has been discussed in the IATF the other day. There was this discussion. I think the IATF will be coming out with a decision through a resolution.)

“But if it’s going to be DOH to be asked, of course we are inclined to support this proposal kung meron na silang perfected contract. Kailangan ma-honor din ang contracts na iyon (if there is a perfected contract. Those contracts need to be honored as well),” she added.

Vergeire said working abroad also benefits the country since it is beneficial to the economy.

She further explained that the deployment ban of health workers is only temporary as the country deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deployment ban, she said, will help ease the demand for health human resources in the sector.

Once the situation stabilizes, she said, the government might decide to lift the ban.

“But when it comes to these OFWs and health care workers na meron nang perfected contracts, kung papayagan ng IATF, ating susuportahan ito,” she said.

(When it comes to these OFWs and health care workers who have perfected contracts, we will support it if the IATF will approve it.)