Hontiveros questions allocation of only P2.5 billion for COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 budget

MANILA - Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday questioned the country's economic managers on why only P2.5 billion was allocated for the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines next year.

If a vaccine is worth P700 for one dose, the government should prepare at least P189 billion to give about 3 doses to the country's 18 million low-income families, Hontiveros said during the first day of budget deliberations in the Senate.

"Siguradong magkaka-shortfall, even with the initial targeting of 3.8 million Filipinos," the senator said.

(We will definitely have a shortfall, even if we only target an initial 3.8 million Filipinos.)

"Talagang halos di natin makikita sa anino n'yan yung P2.5 billion proposed natin for 2021," she said.

(We will barely see a shadow of the proposed P2.5 billion in 2021.)

Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado said the P2.5 billion is only an initial allocation, and the Department of Finance (DOF) "is ready to respond if the need arises and even so with the shortage of the funding requirements of the health needs."

The government can also use nearly half of the P25 billion standby fund in the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act (Bayanihan 2) should there be a need for more funding for COVID-19 vaccines, he said.

Hontiveros urged economic managers to increase the DOH's overall budget, noting that the agency that leads the government's efforts against the pandemic only has the 5th largest share in the P4.5 trillion proposed budget for next year.

"I just wanted to point out that our health budget cannot be 5th in priority amidst a pandemic," she said.

