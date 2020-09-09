Herbal medicine used vs COVID in China cleared by DDB despite ephedrine component

MANILA - The LianHua QingWen, a Chinese herbal medicine used in China against COVID-19, was approved by relevant Philippine agencies for use in the country for medical purposes despite containing a controlled substance, the Department of Health (DOH) said Wednesday.

“The Dangerous Drug Board (DDB) issued a resolution that they do not have any objection to this registration of the FDA for this LianHua, as long as the proper license will be secured and complied by the importer with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA),” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said during a virtual briefing.

LianHua QingWen, which has been used in China to treat COVID-19 patients and was approved as herbal medicine by the Philippines in August, contains 85 milligrams of Ephedrae Herba.

According to the DDB’s Board Resolution no. 1 issued on May 1, 2020, “Ephedra is a plant-based substance used in traditional Chinese medicine to treat various lung problems. It contains Ephedrine, a Table I Substance in the 1988 United Nations Convention Against Illicit Traffic of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances which forms part of the Annex to the Act.”

While ephedrine is used for various illnesses, it is illegal in some countries, especially when used as a component for dietary supplements.

Ephedrine is one of the components of methamphetamine hydrochloride, commonly known as "shabu", and is classified by the Philippines as a dangerous drug.

However, because the law also “provides that the government shall aim to achieve a balance in the national drug control program so that people with legitimate medical needs are not prevented from being treated with adequate amounts of appropriate medications, which include the use of dangerous drugs,” the DDB said it will have no objection to the product registration of Lianhua Qingwen, which has been used for outbreaks in the past.

Vergeire said LianHua Qingwen is a prescription drug.

“As a prescription drug containing a controlled substance, it can only be prescribed by a physician with a PDEA (Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency) S2 license and can only be dispensed by drug stores licensed by FDA and PDEA,” she said.

While the herbal medicine is being used for COVID-19 patients in China, it is not approved for the same use in the Philippines.

Instead, it is registered as a herbal product that addresses symptoms such as fever, colds, muscle soreness, and stuffy and runny nose.