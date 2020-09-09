DFA: 15 more overseas Filipinos sick with COVID-19; total now at 10,151

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 increased to 10,151 on Wednesday, with 15 new additional cases recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Only 3,006, however, are currently being treated for the disease, as 6,382 of those infected have recovered, and 763 have died.

The DFA reported 49 new recoveries, and no new fatality on Wednesday.

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 298 in the Asia Pacific, 204 in Europe, 2,339 in the Middle East and Africa, and 165 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 245,143 people. The tally includes 3,986 deaths, 185,543 recoveries, and 55,614 active cases.

- With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News