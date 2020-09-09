'Delikado': Solon warns vs allowing Chinese-backed telco to build cell sites in military camps

Third telco player DITO Telecommunity has been given the greenlight to build cell sites in military camps which already host Globe and Smart cell sites. Jessica Fenol, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - A lawmaker on Wednesday warned government against its decision to allow a Chinese-backed telco to build cell sites inside military camps.

Cagayan de Oro 2nd District Rep. Rufus Rodriguez said he was "disappointed" over the government's decision and its explanation that the agreement between the Armed Forces and DITO Telecommunity covers only military camps which already host Globe and Smart cell sites.

"Delikado 'yan dahil alam naman natin may conflict tayo with China. It’s very clear in the West Philippine Sea nanalo na tayo sa (we won in the) international tribunal and yet they are not acknowledging itong ating panalo (our victory)," he said.

(It's dangerous because we know we have a conflict with China.)

"Will we allow this Chinese-backed telecom to enter our camps, and then observe, take pictures of our camps and then be able to get info of what our camps are?"

Rodriguez said Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana assured him that government would screen Chinese firms that have projects in the country.

"Paano mo maii-screen pa 'yan, there’s no need to screen because 'yan ay involved na sa Chinese government in putting installations (in the West Philippine Sea)," he said.

(How can you screen that, there's no need because they're already involved with the Chinese government in putting installations.)

"Buti pa ang America nagba-ban nitong installations na adverse sa atin," he said.

(Even America has banned [companies behind] installations that are against us.)

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. earlier said he would recommend a similar move but later backtracked, saying the Sangley Airport project in Cavite by a Chinese contractor was

"essential."