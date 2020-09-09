Coronavirus cases in QC near 14,000 with new infections

MANILA - Quezon City recorded 273 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Wednesday, bringing its total number of infections to 13,927.

In its latest bulletin, the city government said 90 more people recovered from the disease, raising the number of recoveries to 10,482.

Quezon City's death toll went up to 452, with 3 new deaths recorded.

Of the total number of cases, 2,993 are still active.

Among the city's districts, District 4 has the most number of coronavirus cases with 2,967, followed by District 3 (2,461) and District 1 (2,387).

Certain areas in the city were placed under 14-day "special concern lockdown" due to their high number of COVID-19 cases.

The areas were:

11 Ilaw St. in Paltok

1A Madelaine St. in Apolonio Samson

Portion of Christine St. in Apolonio Samson

GK Tabora, 228 Banlat Road, in Tandang Sora (starting Sept. 8)

As of posting, the Philippines has 245,143 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 55,614 are active.

The country's total number of recoveries is at 185,543 while its death toll is at 3,986.