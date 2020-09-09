Ex-House Speaker Fuentebella passes away

MANILA - Former House Speaker Arnulfo "Noli" Fuentebella passed away Wednesday morning, his son said. He was 74.

Fuentebella succumbed to heart failure after battling kidney disease for almost two years, his son Arnie said in a Facebook post.

"Your prayers for his final journey back Home will be fondly appreciated. Rest in peace, Dad," he said.

Details for the former lawmaker's wake will be announced in the coming days, he added.