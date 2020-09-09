ALAMIN: Absolute pardon kay Pemberton maaari pa bang kuwestiyunin?

MAYNILA — Maging si Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Menardo Guevarra, nagulat sa desisyon ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na i-pardon si US Marine Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton sa pagpatay nito kay transpinay Jennifer Laude.

Sa panayam ng ABS-CBN News, sinabi ni Guevarra na ipinatawag lang siya ng Pangulo noong Lunes ng hapon para sabihin ang kanyang pasya at hindi na nakapalag ang kalihim.

"I was a bit taken aback, I was a bit surprised by this sudden development but since he immediately explained why he decided to grant pardon to Pemberton, I found it kinda awkward to question it after hearing what he said which I didn’t find objectionable anyway... He already appeared to make up his mind," sabi ng kalihim.

Matatandaang tumutol pa ang DOJ sa maagang pagpapalaya kay Pemberton kaya naghain ito ng motion for reconsideration sa release order ng Olongapo court.

Pero ayon kay Guevarra, mismong ang Pangulo na ang nagpatawad.

"Hindi naman whimsical o capricious ang pagga-grant niya... Since there was no complaint from any party anyway while he was detained by himself then the presumption is he behaved quite well."

Binatikos naman ng Commission on Human Rights (CHR) ang naging desisyon ng Pangulo.

Insulto umano ito sa pamilya Laude at sa LGBTQ community lalo na’t napakabrutal ng pagpatay ni Pemberton sa naturang transpinay.

"Pemberton committed one of the most brutal crimes against a transwoman in the country. Granting a presidential pardon to such a felon is an affront to the LGBTQI community. It is an affront to the Laude family," ani CHR Commissioner Karen Gomez-Dumpit.

Ayon pa sa CHR, pinapakita lang ng paggawad ng pardon kay Pemberton ang anila'y double standard at kawalan ng pantay na pagtrato sa miyembro ng LGBTQ community.

"Pemberton's express pardon exhibited double standards, lack of fairness, and the absence of empathy for the LGBTQIA community."

Dinepensahan naman ni Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. ang Pangulo laban sa banat ni Vice President Leni Robredo na pinaburan niya ang makapangyarihan.

Sabi ni Locsin, hindi makapangyarihan si Pemberton dahil iniwanan na siya ng lahat at uuwi siyang walang pagpupugay.

"He wasn't powerful. Everyone had ditched him and I mean everyone. No one even asked about him from his side. Won't argue more than that. But this is not speaking truth power. He'll go home to no welcome except possibly among his poor own. The reality of an uneven society," ani Locsin.

Dahil sa absolute pardon, araw na lang ang bibilangin bago makalaya si Pemberton. —Ulat ni Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News