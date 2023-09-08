White House: PH, US, Japan held talks on disputed seas

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. holds a pull-aside meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris after the ASEAN-US Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia on Wednesday (September 6, 2023). Presidential Communications Office handout

MANILA — The Philippines, United States, and Japan held talks on the tensions surrounding the East and South China Seas at the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits in Jakarta, the White House said on Friday.

In a statement, the White House said Vice President Kamala Harris met with President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Indonesia on Thursday to tackle the maritime security environment in the disputed waters.

The three leaders "reviewed ways in which their three countries could enhance trilateral maritime cooperation, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts."

"The Vice President underscored the importance of the adherence to international law, and U.S. opposition to unilateral changes to the status quo in the South China Sea and East China Sea," the statement read.

Harris reiterated her government's "opposition" to China's actions in the said waterways, stressing the importance of adhering to international law.

Marcos, Harris, and Kishida also tackled ways to strengthen their economic cooperation and further "invest in strong and diversified supply chains."

The US and Japan were among the countries that condemned China’s use of water cannons against Philippine resupply vessels sailing in the West Philippine Sea in August.

The three allies have conducted several joint maritime exercises in the South China Sea, seen as a protest against Beijing’s sweeping claims in the strategic waterway.

Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Brunei also have overlapping claims in parts of the sea, while the United States sends naval vessels through it to assert freedom of navigation in international waters.

— with a report from Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News