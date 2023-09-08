Senior citizen dies after being hit by Binangonan official's vehicle

MANILA - Couple and senior citizens Enrico and Ana Yap were supposed to migrate to Canada soon but their plans abruptly were erased after Ana died in a traffic accident on Aug. 6 in Binangonan, Rizal.

What hurts most for Enrico is that he himself witnessed the accident.

"Pauwi siya, ang bahay namin just across the street. Tatawid siya, ang asawa ko napaka-ingat tumawid... Nasa middle of the road na siya, kitang-kita ko po iyong sasakyan napakatulin... Pag lingon ko, nakita ko iyong asawa ko nasa gitna... Nakita ko na lang basta na lang nabangga iyong asawa ko likod," Enrico told ABS-CBN News.

The driver of the vehicle being accused by the Yap family is Binangonan, Rizal Councilor Jerome Antiporda.

After attending the preliminary investigation of the case in the Provincial Prosecution Office of Rizal, Atty. Grace Adducol, lawyer of the Yap family, showed ABS-CBN News the CCTV footage that they supposedly obtained from a concerned citizen.

Iit can be seen how the car hit a pedestrian who was right in the middle of the pedestrian lane.

But according to the Yap camp, this was not what was manifested in Antiporda's counter-affidavit.

"Sa amin pong mabilisang pagbabasa, ang lumalabas po doon ay hindi siya ang nakabangga... Sinampa po namin sa kanya reckless imprudence resulting in homicide dahil namatay po si Anna, reckless imprudence resulting to damage in property dahil nabangga po niya at nasira iyong Manila Water pipe. Sinampahan din po namin siya ng abandonment of victim dahil umalis po siya sa lugar ng pangyayari," she shared.

Adducol also claimed that Antiporda's car registration expired since 2015.

Alexis Edward Yap, Ana's son, alleged they could no longer contact the public official after the accident.

"Hindi na namin siya ma-contact, hindi na siya nakita sa scene, ni hindi na siya nag-reach sa amin noon. Hanggang kinabukasan tawag kami nang tawag wala na talaga," he said.

'A DEFENSIVE DRIVER'

Antiporda appeared at the fiscal's office but he declined to give a statement.

Solo Tibe, Antiporda's lawyer, also declined to divulge details on the case.

"Categorically, we stated that from Day 1, si konsehal was not drunk. Not even a glass of beer or alcohol at that time of the incident... Categorically we'll tell you that si Konsehal has been driving all his life moderately and a defensive driver, at that. And even the location of the incident would not allow for fast driving because it's a busy street, it's located in so many subdivisions, and many establishments. It's a populated area, that is not possible," he said.

Meanwhile, LTO Chief Asec. Vigor Mendoza II is waiting for the report of the LTO Calabarzon on the accident.

"When death and injury is involved, ang generel po niyan i-show cause po namin 'yan at preventive suspension kaaagad po yan. Yung penalty po kasi ayon sa batas and maybe this where we will make representation to Congress, hanggang 4 years revocation lang in case of death and injury so there's no perpetual disqualification," Mendoza explained.

The statement of the Rizal PNP Public Information Office is still pending while waiting for the complete details of the case.

Meanwhile, Binangonan, Mayor Cesar Ynares is leaving it up to the municipality's vice mayor to decide on any action on Antiporda - as he directly supervises the councilor - and the case is already with the court.

The public official's camp said they are ready to settle the case.

"Since Day 1, Councilor Antiporda has reached out, and as expected, the matter is still very hot, the sentiments are high. We don't want to push but we really want an amicable settlement, if possible. We're open to that, as early as the night of the incident," Tibe said.

However, the victim's family is adamant about pursuing the case.

"Harapin na lang niya, panindigan niya kung anong nagawa niya. Kasi iyong nagawa niya hindi lang isang buhay ang nawala, iyong buong buhay ng pamilya namin nawala. During libing ng nanay ko, nilibing siya ng mga magulang niya kasi buhay pa ang lolo't lola ko. Napakasakit, magulang ang naglilibing sa anak," said Al Ericson Yap, son of the victim.

