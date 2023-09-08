Senators lash out at China's latest harassment of PH vessels

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri provided journalists Friday a video of the Philippines’ resupply mission team’s September 8 voyage to Ayungin Shoal to deliver the needs of Philippine Navy troops stationed in BRP Sierra Madre.

In the video, grey ships of the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ Western Command can be seen escorting the Philippine Coast Guard’s resupply mission team’s vessel going to Ayungin Shoal.

This was the third resupply mission team’s travel to BRP Sierra Madre after a China Coast Guard vessel used a water cannon on a Philippine Coast Guard vessel on August 5.

The said video would later show a China Coast Guard ship maneuvering near a Philippine Navy vessel and eventually closely tailing the Philippine Coast Guard vessel, followed by several other Chinese maritime militia ships.

The resupply mission team succeeded in reaching Filipino troops in BRP Sierra Madre, according to the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea.

The NTF-WPS, in a statement, said this was another form of harassment by Chinese forces.

“The Task Force is also informed that the harassment, dangerous maneuvers, and aggressive conduct of the vessels of the China Coast Guard and Chinese Maritime Militia (CMM) against our public vessels took place again during the conduct of routine and regular operations well within our nation's exclusive economic zone (EEZ)," the NTF-WPS stated.

"We reiterate and reemphasize that these operations are pursuant to our government's legitimate exercise of its administrative functions and jurisdiction over the West Philippine Sea, firmly anchored on the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the final and binding 2016 Arbitral Award,” it added.

The Chinese Embassy in the Philippines, meanwhile, released an official statement of of its coast cuard spokesperson which claimed that Philippine vessels “illegally entered” Ayungin Shoal which they call Ren‘ai Reef.

“On September 8, two replenishment ships and two Coast Guard vessels from the Philippines entered the adjacent waters of Ren'ai Reef in China's Nansha Islands without the permission of the Chinese government,” the CCG’s office said.

“The China Coast Guard strictly warned the Philippine vessels in accordance with the law, tracked and monitored the vessels all the way and effectively regulated them,” it added.

The same office also insisted China’s “indisputable” ownership over the Spratly Islands, which it calls Nansha Islands.

“China has indisputable sovereignty over the Nansha Islands, including the Ren'ai Reef, and its adjacent waters, and firmly opposes the illegal transportation of construction materials by the Philippines to the illegal grounded warship. The China Coast Guard will continue to carry out law enforcement activities in the sea areas under China's jurisdiction according to law,” it said.

Zubiri lauded the bravery shown by the AFP and Coast Guard teams to deliver the needs of Filipino troops based in BRP Sierra Madre, as he last China’s Coast Guard for harassing the resupply mission team anew.

"This is a humanitarian resupply mission. only barbarians at the gate will delight at seeing soldiers on a peaceful mission denied of food,” Zubiri said.

Zubiri assured the Senate’s steady support to the AFP and PCG.

“Despite these recent successes, we know that China continues to block our vessels on our waters, so we remain absolutely cautious and vigilant. And we in the Senate are prepared to assist our AFP and PCG with their budget, in aim of developing a credible self-defense posture that will allow them to continue protecting our country and our people,” Zubiri said.

Despite the third success in delivering the needs of Filipino soldiers based in BRP Sierra Madre, the Philippine government should continue to strengthen its ties with other nations, said Sen. Francis Tolentino.

"Kahit ganitong nakalusot hindi naman pupwedeng palagi na lang at patuloy ang paglabag ng China sa international law. Tama po yung ginagawa natin ngayon na makipag-alyado tayo sa international community ng sa ganun matigil na po ito... pinapahirap nila dahil doon sa dangerous maneuvers nga," Tolentino said in a phone interview.

Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, chairman of the Senate National Defense Committee echoed Tolentino’s views, and he called all parties to choose peace amid the ongoing tensions.

“We hope that such missions can proceed without interruption, allowing our military personnel to carry out their duties without unnecessary obstacles. we call upon all parties involved to prioritize peaceful resolutions and respect for international law,” Estrada said.