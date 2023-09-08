PhilHealth says working to settle P27-B debt to hospitals

MANILA - The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) said on Friday reiterated its commitment to settle its P27 billion debt to various healthcare facilities.

During the House Appropriations Committee Hearing on Wednesday, PhilHealth President and CEO Emmanuel Ledesma said he is confident that the agency could complete payment within 90 days.

In a press briefing on Friday, PhilHealth Corporate Spokesperson Dr. Israel Francis said workers are working overtime to make this happen.

“Yon pong ating mga empleyado ay mas magatrabaho sa lagpas sa takgdang oras kung kinakailangan para mabayaran namin agad ang ating mga utang. But without sacrificing the evaluation of these claims,” Paragas said. (Around 28 mins into philhealth presser)

Meanwhile, Paragas maintained that they would continue collecting premium contributions unless a law stopped them from doing so. PhilHealth is mandated by the Universal Health Care Law to collect premium contributions from members.

Marikina Representative Stella Quimbo earlier suggested the temporary suspension of the collection of premium contributions during the budget hearing of the Department of Health in the House of Representatives.

Quimbo raised the query after data showed that PhilHealth had a net income of P100 billion in 2022.

“Kung kailangang i-suspinde, baka kailangan din ng batas na magsabi,” Paragas said. (4th question sa Q&A - around 22 mins into Philhealth presser)

The spokesperson also raised concerns about the implementation of the government health insurance provider’s programs should the collection of premium contributions be halted.

“Ang ating posisyon dito, sa ating patuloy na pagpapaganda at pagpapalawak ng benepisyo ng PhilHealth, kailangan nating i-sustain para maibigay ang benepisyo sa mga miyembro, Ang pagsusustain ng pondo ay galing din sa pagbabayad ng premium contribution. We really need these premium contributions,” Paragas said. (4th question sa Q&A - around 22 mins into Philhealth presser)