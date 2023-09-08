DOH says 'normal' to lose medicines due to shelf life

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Department of Health on Friday said it was normal to lose medicines, drugs and other supplies due to their shelf life.

The statement came a day after a report that the Commission on Audit flagged the health agency for losing some P7.4 billion worth of medicines and other supplies.

At the sidelines of the inaugural HIV Summit in Pasay City, Health Secretary Ted Herbosa said losses are incurred every year. The COA 2022 report included COVID vaccines which were in abundance due to a mix of procurement and donations, he said.

“Normal 'yan, a certain percentage of your supplies will end talaga more than the shelf life,” he said.

The health chief said the DOH would look into how wastage and loss of essential resources could be mitigated. But he admitted that preventing losses was not easy.

“It’s very difficult especially for vaccines because they have short shelf life. Hindi lang ito nangyayari sa atin, even other countries. So dapat you will order eksakto,” he said.

But Herbosa also said it was important to have procures some excess supplies.

“We always buy sobra. We want to buy sobra. Even with our national immunization program, bumibili talaga tayo ng sobra. Because I’d rather have sobra than kulang. Kung sobra, dapat matuwa ka nun kasi may reserve ka,” Herbosa said.

The DOH is among the list of agencies with the highest budget totaling P296.3 billion for 2023. It is a distant third to the Department of Education and the Department of Public Works and Highways.